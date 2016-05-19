Goleta Sports Authority Closing as Parent Company Shuts Down

The Sports Authority sporting goods store in Goleta apparently is headed for closure, along with the Englewood, Colo.-based chain’s other 449 stores.

CNN Money reported Thursday that the company, which already had announced plans to shut down 140 stores as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in March, had failed to find a buyer for the remaining locations.

The bankrupt company reportedly plans to hold going-out-of-business sales at all of its locations that weren't already slated to close, according to a new bankruptcy court filing in Delaware, CNN Money reported.

Sports Authority also said it found a group of buyers for its remaining assets, including inventory, furniture and other fixtures.

In its initial filing, the company stated it was $1.1 billion in debt due to falling sales and an increase in online shopping.

The Goleta store, in the Camino Real Marketplace, is the only one in Santa Barbara County.

At the time of its bankruptcy filing, the company had some 14,500 employees, nearly two-thirds of whom were part time, CNN Money reported.

Details about the exact closure date and the number of employees at the Goleta store were not immediately available.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.