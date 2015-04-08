Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 3:09 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Goleta Business Stakeholders Board Buses to See Development Plans

the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts a tour of proposed economic projects around the city

Attendees of Wednesday’s bus tour hosted by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce got a glimpse of the future site of Pacific Beverage Co. at Cabrillo Business Park in Goleta.
Attendees of Wednesday’s bus tour hosted by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce got a glimpse of the future site of Pacific Beverage Co. at Cabrillo Business Park in Goleta. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 8, 2015 | 7:07 p.m.

A group of Goleta stakeholders set out in two buses Wednesday morning to take a tour around some of the city’s 37 planned development projects, with an eye on impact to the economy.

The tour and subsequent luncheon, hosted by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, gave officials and business leaders a chance to see future businesses and homes up close — providing visuals for projects so often associated with just an address.

The Goleta chamber, which hosted a similar event last year, extended this year’s tour to more than its board members.

Attendees met outside Deckers Outdoor Corporation to board one of two Santa Barbara Airbus vehicles.

In the first bus, Sares-Regis Group regional president Russ Goodman kicked off the tour by talking about the complex where passengers sat, the one his company built: the Cabrillo Business Park on Hollister Avenue.

Goodman outlined ongoing construction, saying the park was about to enter its third phase. He pointed to barren land that would soon house a new 120,000-square-foot Pacific Beverage Company facility.

Down Coromar Drive, Goodman highlighted open space, plans to restore wetlands and a building bought by UC Santa Barbara.

Research and development space in Goleta boasts a 2-percent vacancy rate, Goodman said, compared to 10 percent for industrial buildings.

“Right there?” a passenger asked, looking at the planned Marriott Residence Inn site in the 6300 block of Hollister Avenue.

Santa Barbara Airbus owner Eric Onnen, who is also a Goleta planning commissioner, led one of the Goleta economic development bus tours Wednesday. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Goleta City Council members Roger Aceves and Michael Bennett provided some context throughout the tour, along with city planning and development director Jennifer Carman.

“Is the drought affecting any of the expansion?” another passenger said.

“Yes and no,” Goodman said, explaining that Marriott already had the water rights but might have to defer landscaping until normal conditions return, according to a Goleta City Council decision this week.

From there, Santa Barbara Airbus owner Eric Onnen — also a chamber member and Goleta planning commissioner — took over as the bus traveled past Santa Barbara Airport’s light industrial property and into Old Town Goleta.

The Hollister Avenue corridor is a high priority, Onnen said.

“The challenge is squeezing everything into this corridor,” he said.

Goleta is still looking to acquire more parking lots to provide free parking, the Hollister Bridge will soon be replaced as part of the larger San Jose Creek bridge project and roundabouts are planned for Hollister Avenue on either side of Highway 217, Onnen said.

The bus sailed by the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet incubator space on Pine Avenue within Orbital ATK, along with the planned Ekwill/Fowler road extension to divert traffic from Hollister and the proposed mixed-use Old Town Village, formerly called the Page Site, off South Kellogg Avenue.

After heading onto the freeway, Onnen showed attendees the Rincon Palms site, the under-construction Ice in Paradise rink, and housing developments — the Hideaway BungalowsHollister Village, Cortona Apartments and Willow Springs.

When buses unloaded at Deckers Outdoor, company president and CEO Angel Martinez welcomed attendees in for a luncheon.

The tour’s contents — and GEM's startups, in particular — impressed luncheon keynote speaker, Gurbax Sahota, president of the California Association of Local Economic Development.

“You guys ‘get it,’” she said. “Having a vision is so key, and it’s great to hear that consistent message.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 