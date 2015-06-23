Goleta Stops Developer From Cutting Down Trees, Then Gives the OK to Continue

Advice

A resident files a complaint after at least 50 eucalyptus trees are removed next to Highway 101 at The Village at Los Carneros

The City of Goleta last week ordered the developer of The Village at Los Carneros to stop cutting down eucalyptus trees, after a resident complained that the cut was illegal.

Goleta City Manager Michelle Greene, however, said the trees were cut down to build a retaining wall next to Highway 101, and that the potential tree removal was approved as part of the project's landscaping plan.

"The applicant had originally intended to retain as many trees as possible," Green wrote in an email to Rich Foster, who filed the complaint against the city. "But due to the construction of an approved retaining wall at the base of the berm, and the dead and dying condition of the trees, the trees needed to be removed prior to construction of the wall due to safety concerns."

The developer could remove as many as 170 more trees at the site.

Representatives for the developer, Comstock Homes, did not return Noozhawk's calls.

The Village at Los Carneros is a 465-unit project on a previously vacant 40-plus-acre site north and west of Los Carneros Road, just south of Highway 101.

The project will include single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, town homes, condominium flats and apartments — 70 of which will be reserved as affordable housing via Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

Foster told Noozhawk that he believes too many eucalyptus trees are being removed under the plan to remove only "dead and dying" trees.

"It is a lovely view of the mountains if you eradicate the trees," Foster said.

Greene told Foster that the city has required the developer to prepare an arborist report and survey to verify the location and condition of the trees. She expects the report and survey back later in the week.

"Maybe an arborist should inspected the grove before hand," he said.

According to Green, the approved landscape plans indicated that dead and dying eucalyptus trees would be removed, and that a replacement landscape plan consisted of 31 western sycamore and 41 coast live oaks planted above the retaining wall.

These trees have a mature canopy of 30 to 50 feet, and will provide screening from the freeway. Another 26 trees will provide screening below the retaining wall.

The eucalyptus trees at the western end of the site along the planned park space will remain, according to Green.

Valerie Kushnerov, spokeswoman for the City of Goleta, said the cut was consistent with the approved landscaping plan. She said there were no birds nesting in any of the trees.

