Goleta Storm 12U Softball Team Captures Bronze Medal at Cal State Games

Youth Sports

The Goleta Storm 12-under girls softball all-star team took the bronze medal in the C Regional at the 30th California State Games in San Diego.

The Storm went 3-2 in the 25-team invitation-only tournament. They defeated the Sacramento Regulators (5-4), Half Moon Bay Waves (16-6) and Bell Gardens (10-3). The losses came against Newbury Park (5-4) and Sierra Madre (13-1) in the semifinals.

In earlier tournaments, the Storm took runner-up honors at the Atascadero A-Town Classic and at the 12U “C” Central California-USA Softball Association Championships in Santa Maria.

Goleta players Lily Simolon, Bella Cruz, and Tessa Johansen were named to the Central Cal All-Association Team in Santa Maria.

In early June, the Storm took first place at tournaments in Morro Bay and Nipomo.

The team members are Rylee Cathcart, Bella Cruz, Joanna Fonseca, Athena Garcia, Tara Gregson, Destiny Gutierrez, Tessa Johansen, Eleanor Lemon, Amanda Moore, Gianna Nichols, Olivia Ressler, Lily Simolon and Lauren Weeks.

The coaches include Al Cerda, Al Gregson, Shon Weeks, Dale Lemon, Rob Cathcart and Brian Simolon.

The Storm are part of the Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

