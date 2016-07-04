Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Goleta’s Stow House Throws 42nd Annual Fourth of July Festival

Goleta Valley Historical Society offers day of fun with local food live music and rides on a miniature train

Attendees at the 42nd Annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration listened to live music performances by local bluegrass band Salt Martians, the Devil’s Box and County artists the Rawhides on Monday.
Attendees at the 42nd Annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration listened to live music performances by local bluegrass band Salt Martians, the Devil’s Box and County artists the Rawhides on Monday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 4, 2016 | 8:19 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery of Fourth of July events in Santa Barbara County.]

Locals celebrated America’s 240th anniversary of independence with old-fashioned family fun and patriotic cheer at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta Monday afternoon. 

Goleta Valley Historical Society kicked off their 42nd Annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration with local food, live musical entertainment, classic cars, hay rides, antique tractors, pony rides and carnival-style games.

Dressed in red, white and blue clothing, more than 1,000 community members celebrated Independence Day at the ranch.

“This event is geared towards families and the community,”staff member Jennifer Gray said. “This is one of our major events and we encourage everyone here to have fun.” 

Porterville, California resident Carl Ross displayed his two engine machines at the event, which he said are over 100 years old. Ross attended last year’s event and said his family traveled from Los Angeles to celebrate the weekend festivities.

The Rawhides performed country classics at the Stow House on Monday. Click to view larger
The Rawhides performed country classics at the Stow House on Monday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“This is one of the nicest events,” Ross said. “There’s a lot of families and we have the machines out—the kids like them.”

Hungry attendees lined up to eat Country Catering’s barbecue food and visitors cooled off from the heat with Stow House lemonade and beer provided by Hollister Brewing Company.

The festival featured local artists who sold their handmade tie-dye clothing, jewelry, blankets and home products. Festival-goers toured the South Coast Railroad Museum and had the opportunity to ride a miniature train.

Attendees relaxed on blankets and brought food for a picnic while they enjoyed a variety of music. Young children and their families danced along to musical guests the Devil's Box and local bluegrass band Salt Martians. County artists the Rawhides closed the event and covered songs by Johnny Cash. 

“I use to take my children here when they were younger,” said Teresa Ferrell, who has lived in Goleta for more than 20 years. “It is great to have an event where children (under 12) can get in for free.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Train engineer Ron Bruns of the Goleta Depot (right) gave rides to families on a miniature train at the celebration hosted by Goleta Valley Historical Society on Monday. Click to view larger
Train engineer Ron Bruns of the Goleta Depot (right) gave rides to families on a miniature train at the celebration hosted by Goleta Valley Historical Society on Monday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
