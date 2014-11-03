Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Goleta’s Street Parking Restrictions Run Smoothly Over Halloween Weekend

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 3, 2014 | 6:54 p.m.

New street parking restrictions enacted to hamper Halloween revelers worked so well last weekend that authorities are recommending the City of Goleta adopt them permanently.

Rain seemed to derail party plans for many out-of-towners who typically leave their cars in neighborhoods near Isla Vista over the holiday weekend, but companies towed a handful of vehicles for parking without permits, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Lt. Butch Arnoldi, who serves as Goleta’s police chief.

The City of Goleta approved the new restrictions in neighborhoods around Isla Vista ahead of last weekend, implementing a resident-only permit-parking program. Permits were mailed to residents, who had to post them in windows of cars parked on the streets in the restricted area.

Four cars were towed and six citations — with a $37.50 fine — were issued Friday and Saturday for permit violations, according to City of Goleta statistics.

In the past, Arnoldi said tow-away numbers hovered between five to 12 vehicles per night.

Even with the lower-than expected turnout, Arnoldi said he plans to ask the Goleta City Council on Tuesday to adopt the parking permit restrictions full time.

Neighborhoods didn’t seem to be disturbed by the change, he said — another reason to employ it full time.

“It seemed to work well,” Arnoldi said. “With the rain, it was really kind of unfair. I think it kind of kept a lot of people away. The impacted area was very, very minimal.

“You’re going to have Deltopia … For us to jump through the hoops every time someone decides they want to have a street party is just ridiculous.”

Arnoldi said the city would just have to give residents 72 hours notice before enacting a lasting street-parking program, which could emphasize parking citations over towing and hopefully ramp fines up to state maximums of more than $300.

Owners of vehicles towed in permit-only zones had to call the Sheriff’s Department and get permission to pick up cars in tower lots, paying a $130 administrative fee to the department in addition to fees charged by 24-hour tow lots, he said.

Over the weekend, Arnoldi said deputies responded to at least a dozen calls for service at the Motel 6 on Calle Real, where authorities assisted managers in kicking out underage drinkers.

Dozens of undercover officers in civilian clothes monitored liquor stores, hotels, bowling alleys and restaurants for underage alcohol abuse.

A handful of out-of-state minors were cited for alcohol possession at Motel 6, five people were cited for open container and a 15 traffic citations were issued in Goleta city limits over both days, said Sgt. William Henebry, who leads the Motor Traffic Unit.

Arnoldi said the city most likely wouldn’t make a quick decision on the parking restrictions, which were lifted at 6 a.m. Sunday.

