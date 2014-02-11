Goleta Superintendent to Discuss Future of School District at Issue and Policy Roundtable

Have you met the new Goleta Union School District superintendent?
Come hear Bill Banning discuss the school district's future and what it means for an educated workforce in Goleta at the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce's Issue and Policy Roundtable from noon to 1:15 p.m. this Wednesday at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road in Goleta.
If you will be hiring from a local workforce in the next 10 to 20 years, come lend us your thoughts on education and our business community.
The cost is $25, which includes lunch.
Click here to register, or call Paulina at 805.967.2500 x6.