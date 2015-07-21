Goleta Tackles Construction Congestion at Hollister, Storke Road

Advice

The Goleta City Council voted Tuesday to give contracted engineers more power to make quick decisions on projects currently under way at the busy Hollister Avenue and Storke Road intersection.

The council approved a consent item to expand or amend contracts in order to streamline the decision-making process — and to get projects completed sooner.

Work at the city’s busiest intersection was halted last month after traffic began to back up significantly.

Crews had just began widening and re-striping Storke Road to provide a third northbound through lane from Hollister Avenue to the Highway 101 southbound onramp — work officials said will now only be done at night.

The intersection is smack in the middle of the mixed-use development Hollister Village, the residential Rincon Palms project, widening projects along Hollister between Glen Annie and Santa Felicia, installation of a storm drain pipe, and more.

City staff held up Jon Turner of Ventura-based Phoenix Civil Engineering as an example of how construction should work — he’s been acting as the project manager for the city for the Hollister Village frontage project.

Filippin Engineering in Goleta has provided construction management, inspection and testing services as an on-site city inspector.

Officials wanted to extend the team approach to other Storke/Hollister projects so contracted employees can act on behalf of the city, saving time spent in meetings or consultation.

Improvements at Storke Road and Hollister began last fall, with some projects funded by the city because they fall into Goleta’s general plan, and others paid for by developers as part of project mitigations and improvements.

The council approved authorizing a new professional engineering services agreement with Phoenix Civil Engineering in an amount not to exceed $150,000 to act as city engineer and project manager for specified projects in the Storke/Hollister Corridor.

A contract not to exceed $64,672 will go to Filippin for the same reason, with both managers reporting to Deputy City Manager Kathleen Trepa.

The city amended and expanded other contracts due to delays and extra work shifts — something staff said is expected with most construction projects.

The council also authorized the city manager to execute future contract amendments, considering developers have deposited the funds to pay the salaries of contractors doing the work.

The council vote was 4-0, with Mayor Pro Tem Jim Farr absent.

