Goleta Takes Precautions to Protect Mobile Home Owners In Case of Parks Closures

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 20, 2016 | 4:45 p.m.

The city of Goleta aims to protect the investments of mobile home owners, voting Tuesday to approve a new ordinance that would require relocation assistance if a mobile park owner decided to close.

The Goleta City Council unanimously passed the ordinance after more than an hour of wrangling with mobile home owners who worried a 100-mile relocation radius was too far to move.

Typically, regulating mobile home park closures and changes of use have fallen into the state’s domain.

Park owners must notify mobile home owners living in the park, give six month’s notice of lease termination and create a relocation impact report. 

Local governments can approve regulations to complement state law, however, and mobile home parks are noted in Goleta’s General Plan as a valuable, affordable source of housing. 

Goleta officials took up the issue at the request of local mobile home owners, who haven’t been threatened with a closure of any kind but desire added safeguards since most own their homes but lease the land beneath them.  

Mobile homes are costly to move, and many of them — especially older ones — can’t be relocated at all.

“State law does not have a requirement to mitigate impacts,” City Attorney Tim Giles said.

“They just prepare the information document and we process it. The financial hardship (mobile home owners) would be burdened with is not mitigated.”

The new ordinance clarifies rules by requiring a park owner to use city-approved specialists to prepare an accurate and unbiased relocation impact report and by requiring the planning commission and Goleta City Council to confirm the relocation impact report is adequate. 

According to Goleta’s ordinance, any mobile home that couldn’t be relocated within 100 miles would have to be purchased by the park owner at 100-percent of in-place value. 

Seven public speakers, all mobile home owners, said they were grateful the city considered an ordinance but wanted to be sure the relocation impact report was conducted by an independent party — not the park owner — and that the 100-mile radius be lowered to 25, similar to a Santa Barbara County ordinance.

“We all know there are very few places to move a mobile home to,” Sharon Rose said, noting most older models weren’t even accepted into parks anymore.

She didn’t want to have to live in Oxnard, Santa Maria or Guadalupe, far from family or work.

Others wanted to ensure council members knew park owners were already making mobile home owners pay for capital improvement costs, so park owners shouldn’t be reimbursed for them.

Councilman Michael Bennett agreed, clarifying with Giles that a park owner would have to prove he or she incurred the costs of capital improvements to be reimbursed.

Bennett also recommended going with the 25-mile radius and removing language that said mobile park owners couldn’t cut private deals with individual home owners to leave, meaning it could still occur.  

“My concern is that you raise the potential for a challenge on that reasoning,” Giles said of changing the relocation radius. He worried the city would get sued to defend its ordinance by either side — park owners or mobile home owners.

Giles reassured speakers that mobile home owners wouldn’t be required to move to a location identified by the park owner.

“We have to craft an ordinance that our attorneys can defend,” Councilman Roger Aceves said.

“At the end of the day, not everybody is going to be happy. But right now you don’t have an ordinance that protects you.”

Council was on the verge of continuing the issue — and sending it back to the ordinance committee — when Mayor Pro Tem Tony Vallejo suggested a 50-mile radius. Mobile home owners said they could live with that.

As a CPA, Vallejo also recommended changing ordinance language to replace an accountant “verified” report with “audited.”

Council members agreed, hearing applause after approving the ordinance, which takes effect 30 days after passage.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

