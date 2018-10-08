Goleta Talks Fiscal Year 2018-19 Funding Recommendations for Support to Other Agencies

Goleta will be spending fewer dollars on tourism advocacy and visitor services this next year as part of new funding approved last week by the City Council.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the city’s grant funding review committee’s recommendations for the 2018-19 fiscal year, with the exception of the committee’s funding suggestion for the Goleta Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Paula Perotte and Councilmen Roger Aceves, Michael Bennett and Kyle Richards voted for the recommendations, with Councilman Stuart Kasdin the lone dissenter.

The change comes amid a discussion of whether city leaders should invest more in the chamber’s promotion, and a debate about how the organization’s money should be used.

Kasdin dissented, saying, “We went through what the chamber had included and looked at the things we thought were essential or priorities or visitor services — we didn’t just arbitrarily reduce the number because we didn’t care about tourism or we were trying to harm businesses or anything like that.”

The council approved $125,000 as the chamber of commerce had requested, and the committee's recommendation was $62,500.

In the past, the city diverted about $150,000 for the chamber, according to city staff.

Part of the city’s chamber of commerce funding comes from the Tourism Business Improvement District.

Goleta’s chamber of commerce receives about $160,000 annually from the South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District to use for its own marketing efforts. It’s a dollar amount that has historically been matched by the city to fund the marketing infrastructure.

A handful of residents and business leaders expressed support for the chamber during public comment.

Speakers shared concerns that cutting funding may harm the chamber’s ability to provide local marketing and promotion of business activities and local events to encourage spending in Goleta.

“The proposed de-funding of tourism is new, and comes from Mayor Pro Tempore Kasdin’s memo to the committee in which he states that he does not believe Goleta is a destination and that we should invest the $150,000 into buying hotel rooms so that they stay full — we know that he’s not a fan, but I’m not sure that this policy applies to the whole council,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Goleta Chamber of Commerce.

“In the 17 years that I have been head of the chamber, we have come to you with many things — sometimes compliments, sometimes complaints, but always suggestions and solutions.

“We have represented small businesses, housing, environmental issues, Goleta Beach, and we fought hard with you over revenue neutrality, but I’ve never had to come to you when the issue is us,” she continued.

Previously, the City Council approved program guidelines for the “support to other agencies” process, and directed city staff to move forward with a request for proposals limited to nonprofit/governmental agencies that had received funding for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Line item funding was appropriated during the city's budget development process prior to the new guidelines.

Funding approved by the City Council for all agencies, including the chamber, will be processed, Deputy City Manager Carmen Nichols said.

The City Council appropriated $500,000 in the Support to Other Agencies line item in the 2018-19 fiscal year budget. The services provided by recipients help enhance the quality of life of Goleta, and represent services or programs the city is unable to provide due to the lack of expertise, staff or other resources.

At the meeting, the council agreed that funding support for agencies such as the school districts makes better sense to be formed as a memorandum of understanding.

The city also will be looking at forming a homelessness strategic plan in the near future, and as a part of this effort will also be looking at making funds available for homeless programs under its own process, Nichols said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.