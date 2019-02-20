Pixel Tracker

Changes to Old Town Goleta Parking Restrictions Remain in Low Gear

City Council delays making revisions until it gets more info from the Public Works Department and city staff

Cars parked along Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta. Click to view larger
Parking spaces are at a premium along Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta. The City Council on Tuesday delayed taking action on any changes to parking regulations in the area, asking city staff to provide more information. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 20, 2019 | 6:21 p.m.

The Goleta City Council has delayed making changes to parking restrictions in the city's Old Town neighborhood until the Public Works Department and city staff provide more information.

Parking has long been a challenge for people doing business, working and living in Old Town.

“We have been waiting for a clear strategy for parking in Old Town since before Goleta was a city,” Councilman James Kyriaco said Tuesday night. “We are here now, so I think it’s incumbent upon council to make a strategic decision.”

Council members discussed the parking options after hearing remarks from Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling, along with Jaime Valdez, senior project manager, Marti Milan, Goleta’s principal civil engineer, and Vyto Adomaitis, neighborhood services and public safety director.

“I’m recommending that background civil and traffic engineering be developed prior to your adoption of parking restrictions along Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta,” Ebeling told the council, mentioning that the information may include roadway traffic volumes, traffic-collision data, line-of-sight considerations, and other details.

This new information can inform the City Council’s decision-making, and may be used in addition to recently obtained data gathered through public-outreach efforts, Ebeling said.

Public Works will be presenting the department’s annual work plan to the council in the “next few months,” Ebeling said, adding that he would like council members working with city staff at that meeting to prioritize projects and provide additional comments about Old Town parking issues “in a more holistic way.” 

Councilman Roger Aceves said he is "frustrated." 

“We have been talking about this since I first came on council in 2006, and we are nowhere close to getting anything done,” Aceves said. “I can’t tell you how many times I have gone to Old Town trying to find a spot, and it takes me a while — it doesn’t make a difference what time of the day it is.”

He questioned the time frame to complete an off-street parking lot project along Orange Avenue.

In 2017, the city closed escrow on a parcel on the western side of Orange Avenue north of Hollister Avenue. 

City staff estimates about 17 off-street parking spaces will be available for residents once the lot is repaved and operational. The project is scheduled for completion in the 2019-20 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Parking tops the complaints of Old Town business owners, Aceves said. 

“One business owner referred to Old Town as the Wild West when it comes to parking,” he said.

City staff shared results from a survey that included responses from more than 200 participants and studied the perception of parking in Old Town, as well as the average length of stay in the area when parking on or within one block of Hollister Avenue.

About 85 percent of survey respondents report up to two hours as the average length of stay in the area.

More than 60 percent of survey respondents reported a “negative/somewhat negative perception” of parking near Hollister Avenue in Old Town.

More than 60 percent of people reported 90 minutes or less as their preferred amount of time for free, on-street parking along Hollister Avenue and adjacent streets in Old Town. 

A potential parking change the city is considering includes restriction for “safety enhancements,” which would reduce the number of spaces by 31 along Hollister Avenue in Old Town.

“If we have a safety problem that we have to deal with — we go ahead and deal with that, and then manage the mitigation,” Councilman Stuart Kasdin said. “We need to demonstrate the clear safety elements that are involved.”

Council members also had raised concerns of the displacement of residential parking because of long-term parkers or Old Town employees frequently filling spots.

Adomaitis mentioned that parking has been an issue in the neighborhoods around Old Town. He said there had been “support and requests” from community members on the possible idea of residential-permit parking zones.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

