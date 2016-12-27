Goleta Teen of the Year Program Accepting Nominations Now

The Goleta Teen of the Year Community Service Award Program is now accepting nominations for Goleta Teen of the Year for 2017. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 9, 2017.

The program, sponsored by Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime, recognizes and honors male and female teens for their contributions to the Goleta community. Scholarship funds are awarded to all finalists, plus a donation is given to a nonprofit charity selected by each finalist.

To be qualified, candidates must be a senior or junior at Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca or San Marcos high schools (or an accredited home school) with a minimum grade-point average of 2.75. He or she must live in the ZIP code areas of 93110, 93111, 93117 or 93118, and must contribute to community, school, youth group, church, service clubs or other nonprofit organizations.

Funds for scholarships are provided by the Goleta Rotary Clubs’ Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park, as well as donations from local businesses, the Goleta Chamber of Commerce and raffle ticket sales.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Teen of the Year opportunity and a nomination form, or contact Connie Burns at [email protected].

— Connie Burns is chairwoman of the Goleta Teen of the Year Community Service Award Program.