Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime Names 6 Finalists for Goleta Teen of the Year Honor

The Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime has announced the names of six program finalists who will vie for the title of Goleta Teen of the Year.

The finalists were selected from 22 initial candidates who participated in the competition by submitting résumés, letters of recommendation and essays, as well as assisting with several community service activities and educational seminars over the course of the past eight weeks.

Among the activities students participated in were:

» Selling lemon cotton candy at the California Lemon Festival in Goleta

» Attending a financial literacy seminar provided by Union Bank

» Attending an interviewing skills seminar

» Working to support children with developmental disabilities at Alpha Resource Center

» Serving as a work crew at Stow House in preparation for holiday activities

» Selling raffle tickets in support of Rotary charities

The 2014 Goleta Teen of the Year will be selected after individual interviews with a panel of community judges on Nov. 30. Announcement of the Teen of the Year will be made at a special presentation Dec. 7 at the Frog Bar and Grill at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road in Goleta.

The finalists are Kimberly Almcrantz, Emma Crusinberry, Isabella “Bella” Darke, Sean Strong and Ami Thakrar of Dos Pueblos High School, and Kayla Simons of San Marcos High School.

Scholarship funds are awarded to all finalists, plus a donation is given to nonprofit charities selected by each finalist.

To be qualified, candidates must be a senior at Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca or San Marcos high schools (or an accredited home school) with a minimum grade-point average of 2.75.

Candidates must live in the ZIP code areas of 93110, 93111, 93117 or 93118, and must contribute to community, school, youth group, church, service clubs or other nonprofit organizations.

The candidate must be willing to commit enthusiastically to serving as Goleta’s Teen of the Year through November 2015.

Funds for scholarships are provided by the Rotary Clubs of Goleta’ annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park as well as donations from local businesses and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, raffle ticket sales, and booth proceeds from the California Lemon Festival and the annual Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival.

Click here for a related article on the 2013 Goleta Teen of the Year.

— Scott Phillips is a member of Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.