Goleta Teen of Year Award Program Accepting Nominations

By Connie Burns for Goleta Teen of the Year | August 29, 2013 | 3:32 p.m.

The Goleta Teen of the Year Community Service Award Program is now accepting nominations for Goleta Teen of the Year for 2013.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 13.

This program, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime, recognizes male and female teens for their contributions to the Goleta community. Scholarship funds are awarded to all finalists, plus a donation is given to nonprofit charities selected by each finalist.

To be qualified, each candidate must be a senior at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Bishop Diego or Laguna Blanca high schools (or an accredited home school) with a minimum GPA of 2.75. He or she must live in the ZIP code areas of 93110, 93111, 93117 or 93118, and must contribute to community, school, youth group, church, service clubs or other nonprofit organizations. The candidate must be willing to commit enthusiastically to serving as Goleta’s Teen of the Year through July 2014.

Funds for scholarships are provided by the Goleta Rotary Clubs’ annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park as well as donations from local businesses and the Goleta Chamber of Commerce, raffle ticket sales, and booth proceeds from the Goleta Lemon Festival and the Annual Rotary Fireworks Festival.

For a nomination form and more information, click here or call Connie Burns at 805.967.6166.

— Connie Burns is chairwoman of the Goleta Teen of the Year Community Service Award Program.

