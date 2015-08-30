Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:38 pm | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 
Goleta Teen of Year Competition Accepting Nominations Until Sept. 15

By Scott Phillips for Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime | August 30, 2015 | 8:45 p.m.

The Goleta Teen of the Year Community Service Award Program is accepting nominations for Goleta Teen of the Year for 2015 until Sept. 14, 2015.

The program, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime, recognizes male and female teens for their contributions to the Goleta community.

Scholarship funds and a donation for the nonprofit organization of their choice are awarded to all finalists.

To be qualified, candidates must be a senior at Bishop DiegoDos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca or San Marcos high schools (or an accredited home school) with a minimum grade-point average of 2.75.

He or she must live in the ZIP code areas of 93110, 93111, 93117 or 93118, and must contribute to community, school, youth group, church, service clubs or other nonprofit organizations.

The candidate must be willing to commit enthusiastically to serving as Goleta’s Teen of the Year through November 2016.

Funds for scholarships are provided by the Rotary Clubs of Goleta annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park as well as donations from local businesses and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, raffle ticket sales and booth proceeds from the Goleta Lemon Festival and the annual Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival.

Click here for the nomination form for Goleta Teen of the Year, or call Connie Burns at 805.967.6166.

Click here for a related article on the 2014 Goleta Teen of the Year.

— Scott Phillips is president-elect of the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.

 
