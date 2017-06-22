Goleta The Good Land, and The Safe Land

Goleta received its second award this year for being one of the top safest cities to live in California.

This is the fourth consecutive year Goleta earned this honor from SafeWise, a community-focused security organization committed to increasing safety education, awareness and preparedness.

“It is wonderful news to learn that Goleta has earned another safe city award,” said Mayor Paula Perotte. “This is the city’s seventh award in five years, which proves that our commitment to safety is effective.

"This is not an independent effort; it is the cooperation of law enforcement and residents that continue to make Goleta a safe place to live.”

SafeWise compiled its 50 Safest Cities in California report using the most recent FBI crime data from 2015 to analyze and rank cities with a minimum population of 10,000 people.

Cities that made the list had much lower violent crime and property crime rates than the national average.

Following are the other times Goleta has been recognized as an exceptionally safe community:

2017 – Top 100 Safest City in California - LendEDU

2016 – Top 50 Safest Cities in California - SafeWise

2015 - Top 100 Safest Cities in California - ValuePenguin

2015 - Top 50 Safest Cities in California - SafeWise

2014 - Top 50 Safest Cities in California - SafeWise

2013 - Top 100 Safest Cities in America - NeighborhoodScout

Since its incorporation in 2002, the city of Goleta has contracted with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for law-enforcement services and protection. Click here for more information on the City’s public safety.

To view the full list of SafeWise’s top 50 Safest California Cities for 2017, visit https://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-california/.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.