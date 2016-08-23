Goleta Throws 4th Annual Dam Dinner at Lake Los Carneros

About 300 people attended Goleta’s fourth annual Dam Dinner at Lake Los Carneros, City of Goleta spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov said.

“It was definitely the best one yet,” she said.

Goleta Valley residents brought along their own dinner and desserts, or bought pizza from Woodstock’s Pizza, which had a booth set up on the dam.

The Salt Martians played music and there were free activities that included corn hole games and a photo booth with props.

The annual Dam Dinner is organized by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the City of Goleta and the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

