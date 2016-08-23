Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:12 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Throws 4th Annual Dam Dinner at Lake Los Carneros

About 300 people have dinner on the Lake Los Carneros Dam for the fourth annual Goleta event. Click to view larger
About 300 people have dinner on the Lake Los Carneros Dam for the fourth annual Goleta event.  (Jay Farbman Photography photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | August 23, 2016

About 300 people attended Goleta’s fourth annual Dam Dinner at Lake Los Carneros, City of Goleta spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov said.

“It was definitely the best one yet,” she said.

Goleta Valley residents brought along their own dinner and desserts, or bought pizza from Woodstock’s Pizza, which had a booth set up on the dam.

The Salt Martians played music and there were free activities that included corn hole games and a photo booth with props.

The annual Dam Dinner is organized by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the City of Goleta and the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Goleta residents have a “dam good time” at Saturday’s event. Click to view larger
Goleta residents have a “dam good time” at Saturday’s event.  (Jay Farbman Photography photo)
The organizing committee celebrates the fourth annual Dam Dinner at Lake Los Carneros in Goleta. Click to view larger
The organizing committee celebrates the fourth annual Dam Dinner at Lake Los Carneros in Goleta.  (Courtesy photo)
