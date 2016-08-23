Goleta Thunder 10U All-Stars Place 7th at Western Nationals

Youth Sports

The Goleta Thunder 10U Gold all-star girls softball team capped a successful summer season with a seventh-place finish at the ASA Western Nationals in Medford, Ore.

In 10 tournaments they played this summer prior to the Western Nationals, the Thunder won five championships, advanced to two semifinals and two quarterfinals.

At the Western Nationals, Goleta lost only three games in five days of competition.

In pool play, they fell to Simi Valley by one run in an extra-inning tiebreaker. The competition remained tough but the Thunder kept strong and defeated West Valley Slammers.

Goleta opened double-elimination tournament play with an impressive 9-2 win over San Carlos. The team went on to defeat Escondido and then fell to Orange Canyon by one run. The Thunder bounced back the next day and beat the Campbell Crush, 13-8, placing them in the top eight remaining teams.

In the quarterfinals, the Thunder scored six runs against a powerhouse team from Placentia-Yorba Linda (the most runs any team scored against it in the tournament) but it wasn't enough and their tournament run came to an end with a seventh-place finish.

The Goleta Thunder players are Caitlyn Early, Summer McCeney, Riley Monroe, Genevieve Gritt, Isabella Nuño, Audrey Kling, Katie Kracke, Kylie Moreno, Chelsi Ramirez, Mia Reveles, Paulina Avina, and Trisha Lo. The coaches are Becky Kracke, Lynne Early, Mike Monroe, Paul Gritt, and Mike Nuño.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.