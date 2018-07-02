Goleta Thunder 10U Softball All Stars Win USA Softball Central Coast Title

Youth Sports

The 10-under Thunder All-Star team of the Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association went undefeated in four games to capture the USA Softball Central Coast Championships in Hanford over the weekend.

The title qualifies the Thunder for the prestigious USA Softball Western Nationals in Camarillo, July 30-Aug. 5.

Goleta's offense ran as hot at the 100-degree weather in the Central Valley. The team outscored its opponents 56-3.

The Thunder defeated the Bakersfield Blast (12-0), Orcutt All Stars (16-1), the Fresno Rage (18-0) and Lompoc (10-2) in the championship game.

The 10U Goleta Thunder team is comprised of Kayla Aguilar, Anastasia Brunner, Samantha Greaney, Kate Guerra, Charlotte Hastings, Kacey Hurley, Carolina Kostrzewa, Carly Letendre, Alina Magdaleno, Vienna Mochi and Lila Westmacott. The team is managed by Jules Hastings and the assistant coaches are Melo Aguilar, Beau Brunner and Leslie Guerra.

