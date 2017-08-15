Goleta Thunder 12U Gold Place 13th at ASA Western Nationals

Softball

The Goleta Thunder 12-Under Gold All-Star softball team advanced to the Sweet 16 at the ASA Western Nationals in Portland, Ore., earlier this month.

The Thunder finished 13th out of 45 teams in the highly competitive tournament.

The team advanced out of pool play and won its first game in the double-elimination playoffs (16-1 over David Dynamites) before suffering a tough 6-5 loss to Murrieta Valley. The Thunder rebounded with a vengeance, beating Bat Company (9-1), Rampage Rise (8-0) and Blaze ReBelles (6-0) to reach the Round of 16. They dropped a 6-5 decision against a strong Santa Monica team and were knocked out of the tournament.

The 13th-place finish at the Western Nationals completed a successful summer. The Thunder won five tournaments, reached the semifinals three times and the quarterfinals twice.

The team members are Caitlyn Early, Genevieve Gritt, Riley Monroe, Casandra Perez, Leila Chisholm, Lacy Spear, Sadie Stout, Isabella Nuño, Mia Reveles, Paulina Avina and Jessica Reveles. The coaches are Lynne Early, Paul Gritt, Mike Nuño, Bill Stout and Mike Monroe.

