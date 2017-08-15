Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:27 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Goleta Thunder 12U Gold Place 13th at ASA Western Nationals

The Goleta Thunder 12-Under Gold softball team includes, top row, from left: coaches Lynne Early, Paul Gritt, Mike Nuño, Bill Stout, and Mike Monroe; second row: Caitlyn Early, Genevieve Gritt, Riley Monroe, Casandra Perez, Leila Chisholm, Lacy Spear; bottom row: Sadie Stout, Isabella Nuño, Mia Reveles, Paulina Avina, and Jessica Reveles. Click to view larger
The Goleta Thunder 12-Under Gold softball team includes, top row, from left: coaches Lynne Early, Paul Gritt, Mike Nuño, Bill Stout, and Mike Monroe; second row: Caitlyn Early, Genevieve Gritt, Riley Monroe, Casandra Perez, Leila Chisholm, Lacy Spear; bottom row: Sadie Stout, Isabella Nuño, Mia Reveles, Paulina Avina, and Jessica Reveles. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 15, 2017 | 2:17 p.m.

The Goleta Thunder 12-Under Gold All-Star softball team advanced to the Sweet 16 at the ASA Western Nationals in Portland, Ore., earlier this month.

The Thunder finished 13th out of 45 teams in the highly competitive tournament.

The team advanced out of pool play and won its first game in the double-elimination playoffs (16-1 over David Dynamites) before suffering a tough 6-5 loss to Murrieta Valley. The Thunder rebounded with a vengeance, beating Bat Company (9-1), Rampage Rise (8-0) and Blaze ReBelles (6-0) to reach the Round of 16. They dropped a 6-5 decision against a strong Santa Monica team and were knocked out of the tournament.

The 13th-place finish at the Western Nationals completed a successful summer. The Thunder won five tournaments, reached the semifinals three times and the quarterfinals twice. 

The team members are Caitlyn Early, Genevieve Gritt, Riley Monroe, Casandra Perez, Leila Chisholm, Lacy Spear, Sadie Stout, Isabella Nuño, Mia Reveles, Paulina Avina and Jessica Reveles. The coaches are Lynne Early, Paul Gritt, Mike Nuño, Bill Stout and Mike Monroe.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 