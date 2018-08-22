Wednesday, August 22 , 2018, 11:21 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Goleta to Build Crosswalk to New Kellogg Park in Old Town

City Council voted 5-0 to increase funding for the crosswalk, which carries a $185,000 price tag

Street in Goleta where new crosswalk will be installed. Click to view larger
The city of Goleta is moving forward with its plan to build a crosswalk on this block of Kellogg Avenue in Old Town to provide access to a new park under construction. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 22, 2018 | 10:12 p.m.

The city of Goleta is moving forward with its plan to build a new crosswalk to Kellogg Park in Old Town. 

The 4-acre neighborhood Kellogg Park is under construction, and the midblock crosswalk is intended to connect residents of Villa La Esperanza across the street. 

"The construction of this crosswalk is critical for the many Old Town residents who will be taking advantage of the many amenities," said Goleta City Councilman Roger Aceves. “Without this mid block crosswalk, the residents, many of them children, would have to cross at the busy Kellogg/Hollister intersection.”

The City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to increase the funding for the project by $21,000, bringing the total estimated cost to build the crosswalk to $185,000.

The city has set aside $3.8 million in park development impact fees to build the Hollister/Kellogg Park project.

The park will contain a multi-purpose field, basketball court, handball court, concrete ping-pong table, bocce ball court, pickleball court, perimeter walking path, fitness nodes with exercise equipment, picnic areas, skateboard plaza and a splash pad, which will be installed during phase two, according to city officials.

The park is intended to serve a critical need in Goleta. Old Town is considered to be critically underserved with regard to the ratio of parks and open space to population.

Goleta’s Old Town has 1.5 acres of park space for its roughly 5,500 residents. The rest of Goleta has 17 acres of open space per 1,000 residents.

The park is expected to be completed in 2019.

"You made the promise that you would have the crosswalk at or before the park opened, and I thank you for that and for the children," said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

