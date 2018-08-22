Goleta to Build Crosswalk to New Kellogg Park in Old Town

City Council voted 5-0 to increase funding for the crosswalk, which carries a $185,000 price tag

The city of Goleta is moving forward with its plan to build a new crosswalk to Kellogg Park in Old Town.

The 4-acre neighborhood Kellogg Park is under construction, and the midblock crosswalk is intended to connect residents of Villa La Esperanza across the street.

"The construction of this crosswalk is critical for the many Old Town residents who will be taking advantage of the many amenities," said Goleta City Councilman Roger Aceves. “Without this mid block crosswalk, the residents, many of them children, would have to cross at the busy Kellogg/Hollister intersection.”

The City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to increase the funding for the project by $21,000, bringing the total estimated cost to build the crosswalk to $185,000.

The city has set aside $3.8 million in park development impact fees to build the Hollister/Kellogg Park project.

The park will contain a multi-purpose field, basketball court, handball court, concrete ping-pong table, bocce ball court, pickleball court, perimeter walking path, fitness nodes with exercise equipment, picnic areas, skateboard plaza and a splash pad, which will be installed during phase two, according to city officials.

The park is intended to serve a critical need in Goleta. Old Town is considered to be critically underserved with regard to the ratio of parks and open space to population.

Goleta’s Old Town has 1.5 acres of park space for its roughly 5,500 residents. The rest of Goleta has 17 acres of open space per 1,000 residents.

The park is expected to be completed in 2019.

"You made the promise that you would have the crosswalk at or before the park opened, and I thank you for that and for the children," said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

