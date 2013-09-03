Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Goleta to Celebrate National Preparedness Month Through September

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | September 3, 2013 | 11:43 a.m.

The Goleta City Council will declare September as National Preparedness Month at Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting and encourages Goleta’s citizens to prepare for emergencies.

Every September, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Ready Campaign and Citizen Corps encourage Americans to take steps to prepare for emergencies that can occur in their homes and businesses.

“Emergency preparedness is something that continues to be an important area of focus for the City of Goleta,” said Vyto Adomaitis, director of public safety and neighborhood services.  “As part of our ongoing commitment to the community, we are thrilled to participate in National Emergency Preparedness Month.”

This year the theme of National Preparedness Month is “You Can Be a Hero” with the goal educating regular citizens about the importance of being prepared to help themselves and their neighbors. The City of Goleta places a high priority on emergency preparedness and encourages its residents to take time to coordinate simple steps to prepare for emergencies, including signing up for the city’s Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) Program, getting an emergency supply kit, making a family disaster plan and being informed about the types of incidents that can occur in their communities, both natural and man-made.

The City of Goleta continues to work with our community partners to bring information and training to the Goleta community. The following activities will take place during Emergency Preparedness Month:

» Sept. 3 — Goleta City Council will proclaim September as Emergency Preparedness Month

» Sept. 12 — The City of Goleta and Southern California Edison will provide a community presentation on utility safety

» Sept. 19 — Goleta Prepare Now information booth at the Marketplace Farmers Market

» Sept. 28 — Emergency preparedness information booth and emergency preparedness display at Safety Street at the Lemon Festival in Girsh Park

For more information, in English or Spanish, please contact Luz Reyes-Martin, management analyst in the Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Department, at 805.961.7558.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 

