Goleta to Study Moving City Hall to Old Town

The City of Goleta is eyeing a new location for its City Hall, and will study the feasibility of using city-owned property that is home to the Goleta Valley Community Center in Old Town.

The City Council initiated the move to look at the property this past summer, and several speakers brought up the possibility during the public-comment period at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The city currently rents offices at 130 Cremona Drive, but owns the building at 5679 Hollister Ave. in Old Town that is leased by the Goleta Valley Community Center, which hosts numerous nonprofits and organizations within its walls.

The city recently selected a company that will conduct a feasibility study of the property, according to City Manager Dan Singer.

The study would not only be looked at by the city, but also with the GVCC, the Goleta Union School District, which operates the adjoining bus and maintenance yard, and the Boys & Girls Club, which sits behind the center.

The award of a contract for the feasibility study is expected to come before the council on Dec. 17, Singer said.

On Tuesday, two speakers urged the council to consider the community organizations that currently meet inside the center that might be affected by the move.

Gwen Coxon and former Goleta Mayor Jean Blois, both of whom sit on the center's board, addressed the council.

Blois said the lease on the center is set to expire next month, and urged city staff to make a draft agreement a priority.

