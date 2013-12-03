Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 10:42 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta to Study Moving City Hall to Old Town

Council considers relocating to the city-owned Goleta Valley Community Center building

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 3, 2013 | 7:53 p.m.

The City of Goleta is eyeing a new location for its City Hall, and will study the feasibility of using city-owned property that is home to the Goleta Valley Community Center in Old Town.

The City Council initiated the move to look at the property this past summer, and several speakers brought up the possibility during the public-comment period at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The city currently rents offices at 130 Cremona Drive, but owns the building at 5679 Hollister Ave. in Old Town that is leased by the Goleta Valley Community Center, which hosts numerous nonprofits and organizations within its walls. 

The city recently selected a company that will conduct a feasibility study of the property, according to City Manager Dan Singer.

The study would not only be looked at by the city, but also with the GVCC, the Goleta Union School District, which operates the adjoining bus and maintenance yard, and the Boys & Girls Club, which sits behind the center.  

The award of a contract for the feasibility study is expected to come before the council on Dec. 17, Singer said.

On Tuesday, two speakers urged the council to consider the community organizations that currently meet inside the center that might be affected by the move.

Gwen Coxon and former Goleta Mayor Jean Blois, both of whom sit on the center's board, addressed the council.

Blois said the lease on the center is set to expire next month, and urged city staff to make a draft agreement a priority.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 