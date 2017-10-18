Goleta Treats Locals to Parking Permits for Halloween

Halloween brings more than costumes and candy, the extra visitors to Isla Vista can cause parking problems for area residents.

Goleta city staff has worked collaboratively with local residents and law enforcement to ease the impacts by implementing a successful parking permit program.

In an effort to help alleviate the burden on affected neighborhoods, the City Council has approved a temporary parking permit program for the fourth consecutive year.

The parking restrictions are for the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista: University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex.

The boundaries are: Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east, and Whittier Drive to the south. View the map at http://tinyurl.com/halloweenparking.

Each household in the affected area will receive two permits in the mail by Oct. 23.

Permits will be needed for vehicles parked on the streets in this area from 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 to 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

Parking restrictions are only in effect during the evening and overnight hours; daytime events at Girsh Park should not be impacted. Vehicles without permits will be cited and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

For questions or more information, contact Goleta Neighborhood Services Department, 961-7558 (Spanish translation available).

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.