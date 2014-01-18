Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 3:43 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Big Rig Driver Injured When Winds Overturn Tractor-Trailer in Iowa

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | January 18, 2014 | 10:30 a.m.

A big-rig driver from Goleta was reported injured in Iowa after high winds toppled the semi he was driving on Interstate 80.

According to the Daily Nonpareil newspaper in Council Bluffs, Kenneth Acquistapace, 60, of Goleta, was traveling eastbound on the interstate, about 13 miles east of Omaha, Neb., when wind gusts estimated at 50 to 60 mph slammed his tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon.

The truck rolled onto the driver’s side, blocking the westbound lanes, the Iowa State Patrol said.

Acquistapace was taken to Alegent Creighton Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs with nonlife-threatening injuries, the newspaper reported.

Strong winds were blamed for two other overturned tractor-trailers in the area, which was under a National Weather Service high-wind warning at the time.

The Daily Nonpareil said Castana, Iowa, reported gusts of 73 mph, the highest reported wind speed in the region.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 