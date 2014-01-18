Goleta Big Rig Driver Injured When Winds Overturn Tractor-Trailer in Iowa

A big-rig driver from Goleta was reported injured in Iowa after high winds toppled the semi he was driving on Interstate 80.

According to the Daily Nonpareil newspaper in Council Bluffs, Kenneth Acquistapace, 60, of Goleta, was traveling eastbound on the interstate, about 13 miles east of Omaha, Neb., when wind gusts estimated at 50 to 60 mph slammed his tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon.

The truck rolled onto the driver’s side, blocking the westbound lanes, the Iowa State Patrol said.

Acquistapace was taken to Alegent Creighton Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs with nonlife-threatening injuries, the newspaper reported.

Strong winds were blamed for two other overturned tractor-trailers in the area, which was under a National Weather Service high-wind warning at the time.

The Daily Nonpareil said Castana, Iowa, reported gusts of 73 mph, the highest reported wind speed in the region.

