Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:12 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Union Superintendent Solicits Business Input on School Priorities

Bill Banning, meeting with the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, says hearing from stakeholders is a key part of the district's state-mandated accountability plan

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 12, 2014 | 9:48 p.m.

The Goleta Union School District will retain its basic aid status after statewide funding changes take effect, but the district still must write up an accountability plan of its spending, Superintendent Bill Banning said Wednesday while attending a Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce event.

Since the district earns more from local property taxes than it would from state funding, the funding model won’t change to the Local Control Funding Formula like it did for the Santa Barbara Unified School District and others.

As part of the statewide change, the Goleta district needs to justify its spending habits in what’s called a Local Control Accountability Plan, a strategic-plan-like document that explains district priorities and how they’ll be achieved. Santa Barbara County has oversight over all of the three-year plans, which are reviewed every year for progress.

Goleta Union lucked out with the timing since it is currently writing a strategic plan, Banning said.

Getting stakeholder input is an important part of the process, so he attended Wednesday's event to get feedback from the business community. Many of the community's business leaders are parents of Goleta Union students, too.

Banning said that all nine elementary schools have academic scores above the state target, but there is an achievement gap between districtwide scores and those of English learners, economically-disadvantaged students and special education students.

About 40 percent of all students are English learners, he noted.

In addition to meetings with individual stakeholder groups, Banning and the district will host large public hearings to give everyone the opportunity to voice their opinions.

Banning announced that the district will bring back academic summer school this year for students who are struggling, and might be able to add some enrichment courses. Instead of having the traditional four-week course, the district wants to do five weeks of four days each.

The board also approved an $80,000 pilot program of iPads so that every school will have at least one classroom doing state testing that way, not in a computer lab, Banning said.

He said he used to teach computer classes but is skeptical that a one-to-one program is the panacea of learning, hence the pilot program to test out what devices can do in the hands of ambitious teachers.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 