School District Discusses Funding Crossing Guard at Campuses in Goleta

District also reaches agreement with Cal Poly to allow dietetic internships

The Goleta City Council’s approval is required for nearly half of the money to cover the cost of school crossing guards stationed this year at four Goleta Union School District elementary campuses

For a number of years, the city has supported the district with an annual grant of $20,000 for the cost of providing crossing guard posts at Brandon, Ellwood, Kellogg and La Patera elementary schools, according to Conrad Tedeschi, the district's assistant superintendent of fiscal services.

The school’s are within the city boundaries.

It’s estimated to cost $43,000 to have a crossing guard at the four schools for the 2018-19 school year, Tedeschi said.

Last year, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and the city that formalized the financial support.

This year, the district has had to enter into a competitive community grant process with other local agencies for the money.

A letter has been written, documentation has been submitted, and a presentation has been made to the city’s grant committee, Tedeschi said.

The district is waiting for the final decision on the money, and the Goleta City Council is expected to make its determination at a meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It’s an important program,” Tedeschi said of the crossing guards. “This $20,000 is helpful.”

A brief update on the crossing guard funding was provided at the district's board of trustees meeting on Wednesday evening. There was no discussion by board members.

Agreement Between Goleta Schools, Cal Poly to Allow Dietetic Internships

On Wednesday, the Goleta Union School District board of trustees unanimously approved an agreement with California Poly, San Luis Obispo, to let students in the nutrition program do internships at the school district.

“We have had interns from Cal Poly for several years, but the purpose of this affiliation agreement is to formalize those relationships,” said David Simmons, the district's assistant superintendent of human resources. “They are not our employees while they are doing the work.”

College students must complete a supervised practice program approved by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics to become a registered dietitian nutritionist, according to Simmons.

“This is an opportunity for us to help train the next generation of dietitian nutritionist,” he said. “Cal Poly needs these kinds of agreements when they go through their accreditation process.”

The contract runs from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, 2023.

The school board did not deliberate the agreement.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.