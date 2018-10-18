Thursday, October 18 , 2018, 5:04 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Union School District Board Discusses Long-Range Facilities Master Plan

Members of the Goleta Union School District board of trustees. Click to view larger
Members of the Goleta Union School District board of trustees were briefed on Wednesday on a draft request for proposal as part of a long-range master plan that analyzes the district’s facilities. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 18, 2018 | 3:23 p.m.

The Goleta Union School District board of trustees on Wednesday was briefed on a draft request for proposal as part of a long-range master plan that analyzes the district’s facilities.

GUSD operates nine school sites for more than 3,500 students, a maintenance, operation and transportation yard, and a district office that houses multiple preschool classrooms, according to Conrad Tedeschi, the district's assistant superintendent of fiscal services.

While facilities are a regular topic at meetings, the trustees are planning to take a deeper look at the condition issues in existing facilities, educational suitability, technology readiness, special program needs, sustainability, renewable energy, site equity, demographic trends and capacity issues, as well as review functional deficiencies.

The draft request for proposal is informational only and no action was needed to be taken at the meeting.

“This is a process we have discussed and determined the time is now for this district to move forward on the facilities master plan,” Tedeschi said. “This is not something we can do just on our own.”

The 10-year plan is the culmination of about six months of work that includes an architecture firm evaluating and planning every Goleta Union school. 

The scope of work may include requirements for modernization of existing buildings, and the potential for construction of new buildings on campuses. Funding for the modernization and new construction has yet to be determined, according to district staff.

Any potential action would have to be approved by trustees and incorporate community feedback. The board is expected to adopt the district-wide plan in 2019.

“For this to be done right, we talked about community involvement,” Tedeschi told the board.

Information evaluated in the plan includes student populations and site capacity, facilities conditions, and planning for the housing of instruction, special programs, and administrative and support facilities, according to the proposal.

Long-range planning includes a commitment to environmentally sustainable facilities. The plan is slated to address the potential for maximizing the use of solar energy projects where they can be efficiently maintained to potentially support air conditioning throughout the district.

“I think it’s a good proposal,” board member Susan Epstein said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

