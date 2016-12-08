Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:34 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

2 Goleta Union School District Board Members Take Oath of Office

Sholeh Jahangir and incumbent Susan Epstein were appointed in lieu of election for the five-member board

Sholeh Jahangir, left, and Susan Epstein take the oath of office at the Goleta Union School District meeting Wednesday night. Click to view larger
Sholeh Jahangir, left, and Susan Epstein take the oath of office at the Goleta Union School District meeting Wednesday night. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 8, 2016 | 2:29 p.m.

One new and one familiar face, new president and vice president were part of the transitions that occurred Wednesday night at the Goleta Union School District swearing-in ceremony and meeting.

New member Sholeh Jahangir and incumbent Susan Epstein were sworn in for their new four-year terms.

In a room filled with family, supporters and school children, the two raised their right hands during an oath-taking administered by GUSD Superintendent William Banning.

Epstein and Jahangir were the only candidates who entered the race for the seats held by Epstein and outgoing member Yvonne DeGraw.

Jahangir, a business owner, said she looks forward to joining the five-member board.

“I am honored and humbled to serve my community,” Jahangir said. “Joining GUSD in the spirit of collaboration and progress with regards to the education of all Goleta students is my goal. Goleta is a special community that embodies a diverse student body. I aim to address and serve the needs of all those who are apart of our great city.”

Epstein, who previously held the seat as board president, is starting her fourth four-year term. 

“I look forward to working with my excellent colleagues, teachers, and staff to continue to serve the children and families with respect, integrity, and a focus on excellence for all in our district,” Epstein said. “I'm grateful for all the support for my re-election.”

Following the oath of office, the board voted in a new president and vice president.

GUSD trustee Luz Reyes-Martin — who was appointed to the board to fill a vacant position in spring 2014 — took her new seat as president.

“I’m proud to serve in this position,” Reyes-Martin said.

Trustee Carin Ezal was chosen to serve as vice president.

Three members — Reyes-Martin, Ezal and Richard Mayer — were not up for re-election this year. 

GUSD includes nine elementary schools and four preschools.

It serves the Goleta valley, a community of 80,000 people that includes the city, as well as a large unincorporated area.

The ceremony led off with regular meeting in the Jack Kramer Administration Center board room at 401 North Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

