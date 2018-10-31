Wednesday, October 31 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Union School District Earns A+ From State Education Group

By Donna Lewis for Goleta Union School District | October 31, 2018 | 4:08 p.m.

The Goleta Union School District has been chosen as one of 51 recipients of the state’s leading educational honor, the Golden Bell Award.

Now in their 39th year, the Golden Bell Awards, are sponsored by the California School Boards Association to recognize outstanding public school programs for innovation, sustainability and best practices that facilitate positive student outcomes.

Goleta Union School District will receive its award at a recognition reception and ceremony, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at CSBA’s Annual Education Conference and Trade Show at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, 780 Mission St.

The Early Childhood Consultation, Reflective Practice and Social Emotional Professional Learning Program addresses the increase in social emotional needs by providing daily, embedded social emotional learning for children ages 3-5, and now into transitional kindergarten,.

The expectation is that the early intervention will result in fewer referrals to counseling, and more teachers being trained in how to respond positively, and with expertise, to social-emotional behavioral issues.

An onsite early childhood consultant provides hands-on, in-the-moment interventions to children and supports teachers and aides when a student exhibits challenging behaviors.

After students have gone for the day, the consultant works with teachers on reflective practice techniques which teachers report have increased their competence and energy levels and their willingness and effectiveness in collaborating with parents on challenging issues.

Parents also receive guidance and support on issues involving challenging behaviors, and information regarding other county community agencies offering support.

This program is funded through partner organizations such as the Bower Foundation, the Santa Barbara Women’s Fund, and through the Goleta Education Foundation. This has allowed GUSD to serve their common goals:

To bridge the achievement and equity gap by providing supports at the earliest stages of a child’s educational career, to measure the effectiveness of early childhood education, and to create avenues for increased parent education and early education.

Other involved partner organizations included Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM), which provides the services for the initial training for the teachers and the consultant therapist as well as Isla Vista Youth Projects, which provides the family advocate.

“We are very proud to have recognition for this innovative program, which provides intervention in the earliest stages of a student’s educational career,” said Donna Lewis, superintendent of GUSD.

“This will have a profound impact for years to come for our youngest students as well as for their teachers and parents,” she said.

“One of the benefits of this program is the ability for the teachers to sustain their learning well beyond the initial implementation…For students, we are providing tools for what they ‘can’ do, which is invaluable,” said Liz Barnitz, director of instructional services in GUSD.

A 17-member judging panel made up of experts from school districts and county offices of education reviewed the written entries and made the initial recommendations for the awards. On-site validators assessed the programs in action.

This year’s awards are presented to school districts and county offices of education helping students achieve through after-school programs, mentoring, instructional interventions, use of data and other innovations.

“The Golden Bell recipients exemplify the spirit of innovation and excellence for which all of California’s public schools strive,” said Vernon M. Billy, CSBA CEO/executive director.

“The Golden Bell Awards reflect the depth and breadth of outstanding education offerings in our state, and demonstrate the tenacity, vision and dedication of school leaders across California,” Billy said.

To learn more about the Golden Bell awards, visit the California School Boards Association’s Golden Bell website, https://gb.csba.org/.

— Donna Lewis for Goleta Union School District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 