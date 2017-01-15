Goleta Union Schools Superintendent Announces Plans to Retire June 30

With Bill Banning stepping down after 5 years with district, school board embarks on immediate search for successor

Goleta Union School District Superintendent Bill Banning has announced he will retire June 30, ending five years with the district and more than 35 as a public school educator.

“It feels like the right time to move on to a new phase of my life,” he said in a statement emailed to Noozhawk.

“I have had the privilege of serving as superintendent with people who are among the most talented, dedicated leaders, employees and community members I’ve known at any time in my career.”

Reflecting on his time in Goleta, Banning said he is proud of the vision and accomplishments of the district, which include implementation of new state standards and integration of 21st-century learning methods, skills and tools into daily instruction of students.

He said he credits the collaboration of the district’s Board of Trustees, management and labor leaders for cultivating an environment of trust and high achievement.

“I am confident that the district is moving in the right direction,” Banning said. “We’ve done exceptional work together, and built capacity and momentum that will serve the district well into the future.”

According to district officials, the board will begin recruiting immediately for Banning’s successor, with the expectation that the new hire will be on the job by July 1.

GUSD board president Luz Reyes-Martin said the district has thrived under Banning’s leadership.

“He has put in place systems of accountability and a culture of collaboration that will allow the district to continue exemplary service to Goleta families and support student success,” she said.

“In addition to being an effective administrator, he has been an active member of the community and advocate for Goleta schools.”

Reyes-Martin said Banning informed the board of his retirement decision on Jan. 11.

Banning joined the district in 2012, following the retirement of Superintendent Kathy Boomer.

Before coming to Goleta, he worked for six years as assistant superintendent in the Solana Beach School District.

Prior to that, he spent 16 years in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District as a principal, assistant principal and teacher.

Banning began his career in education in 1978 as a music teacher in the Capistrano Unified School District.

