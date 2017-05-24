Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:16 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Foothill School Near Goleta Wins ‘Pennies For Peace’ Award

Teachers Michele Hay's class recognized for their dedication to spreading education internationally

Third-graders in Michele Hay’s class at Foothill Elementary School near Goleta have been honored with a 2017 Peace Leader Award for their participation in the Pennies for Peace program. Click to view larger
Third-graders in Michele Hay’s class at Foothill Elementary School near Goleta have been honored with a 2017 Peace Leader Award for their participation in the Pennies for Peace program. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 24, 2017 | 9:12 p.m.

It takes a while to save up pennies in order to purchase items, but as third-graders at Foothill Elementary School counted their coin collection this week, the class took a moment and reflected that even a penny has value and can make an impact. 

Michele Hay, who leads the Pennies for Peace program at the elementary school near Goleta, and her 22 students were honored as a 2017 Peace Leader Award winner for their dedication to spreading education internationally.

The Pennies for Peace service-learning program educates students that while a penny in America has little value, in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, a penny can open the door to an education opportunity for some students.

This year marks the Central Asia Institute’s second year of awards for demonstrating the nonprofit’s appreciation to the teachers and students committed to make a difference in the lives of people half a world away.

The money raised goes towards building new schools, improving existing school facilities, and purchasing educational materials, uniforms and furniture.

In the Central Asia countries, 12 pennies can buy one pencil, $1,000 equals one teacher’s salary and $50 is a student’s tuition for one year.

The Goleta Unified School District campus is one of six schools worldwide to receive the award this spring.

“Ms. Hays and her students lead by example and go out of their way to make other people’s lives just a little bit better, in their own community and in communities on the other side of the world,” Pennies for Peace Manager Alanna Brown said. “That’s why they are honored.”

Hays and the school staff have become the organization’s longest supporters for more than 10 years, Brown said. 

Not including this year’s penny donations, her class has raised more than $4,200, Brown said.

As students raise money, they follow Common Core curriculum that teaches compassion, empathy, cultural awareness and the influence individuals can make, according to the organization.

The program also empowers students to understand their impact as young philanthropists.

“The Pennies for Peace program introduces young students to what it’s like to work for a cause, and helps them realize the effects they can have when they act on their passions,” Brown said. “It allows these students to explore the impacts of their actions and acts as a gateway to finding the causes that will be important to them for the rest of their lives.”

Hays’ students performed a play at the school Tuesday showcasing what they learned.

The students spoke about broadening their cultural horizons, exploring the impacts of their actions, helping young students, and learning the importance of education for all.

“Kids can make a difference in the world," one student said. "It’s a great organization because it helps kids in other countries that don’t have the opportunities that we have. The program encourages kids to help the communities, one penny at a time.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

