Goleta Union Statement on Department of Education Order To Release Student Info In Morgan Hill Case

On Friday, Goleta Union School District informed each parent within the district of their right to file an objection to the disclosure of their child’s student information and records.

The school district is committed to maintaining the privacy of all educational records for all of our current, future and prior students.

The California Department of Education is currently involved in a lawsuit in which the court ordered CDE to produce confidential student information related to all students who have attended a California school since January 1, 2008.

This order may result in a release of confidential information on current and past students enrolled in GUSD and other districts in California.

To object to this release of information, parents must fill out and mail an objection form to the court no later than April 1, 2016.

GUSD is actively informing parents of their right to file an objection to the release of their child’s confidential information and providing copies of the objection form.

While submitting a form will not guarantee that a child’s information will not be released, it is the only means for parents to express an objection to the current order.

It is important to note that Goleta Union School District is not a party to the litigation and is not required to directly disclose any student data, however, student data from GUSD and all other California districts is held in state databases that will be made available to the plaintiffs in this case.

If you have any questions, you may contact CDE directly at 916.319.0800.

– William Banning is superintendent of the Goleta Union School District.