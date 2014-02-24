Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:03 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Union School District Trustee Pam Kinsley Resigns; Board Will Appoint Replacement

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | February 24, 2014 | 8:47 p.m.

The Goleta Union School District will appoint a replacement for resigning board president Pam Kinsley, who announced her departure at the last meeting.

“It was a surprise,” Superintendent Bill Banning said.

Her term ends Dec. 5, so board members voted to appoint a replacement instead of holding a special election.

The official requirements were posted Thursday morning and can be found by clicking here

Kinsley has served on the board since 2010, when she retired from her 30-year career as a classroom teacher for the Santa Barbara Unified School District. She said she's leaving for personal reasons. 

The board will accept applications, check qualifications and schedule interviews in late March. Unlike an employee hiring, the entire process will be conducted in public, with the board voting on a replacement in open session. Three of the four trustees will have to approve the new person.

Banning said he is curious to see if the interview process brings out more candidates than the board elections.

“This has not been a school board with a wild rush to get on it,” he said.

The race didn’t even appear on the November 2012 ballot, since only two people ran for the two available seats.

There will be two information sessions for interested candidates held at the district offices at 401 N. Fairview Avenue on Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, March 12 at 12:30 p.m. 

The district must get a replacement within 60 days of the resignation, so Goleta Union should have a five-member board again by the April meeting.

Banning said this might be the first time the Goleta Union board has done this.

Trustee Richard Mayer has been on the board for 30 years and doesn’t recall ever appointing a replacement, he said.

The new person will have to catch up fast since the board is working on its Strategic Plan and Local Control Accountability Plan for the new funding model. Trustees will be starting the 2014-15 budget planning process soon, too. Whoever is chosen could run in November's election to get a full term, which ends in December 2018, Banning noted. 

To serve as a board member, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a citizen of the State of California, a resident of the Goleta Union School District attendance area, a registered voter, and not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the State from holding a civil office, Banning said.

Any interested candidates have to submit a letter of interest and one or two letters of recommendation, while submitting a resume is optional. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Monday, March 24 and all qualified candidates will be interviewed at a March 31 special meeting of the Board of Trustees, Banning said. 

Applications can be sent by email to Superintendent William Banning at [email protected], faxed to the district at 805.692.0857, or personally delivered to Banning at 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

For more specifics, go to the district's website by clicking here

