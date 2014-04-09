Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:08 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Goleta School Board Swears In Luz Reyes-Martin, Votes Not to Pursue Bond Measures

The district had considered a survey to gauge voter support for technology and deferred maintenance measures to be put on the November ballot

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 9, 2014 | 9:43 p.m.

Luz Reyes-Martin took her oath of office Wednesday night for the Goleta Union School District and officially joined the Board of Trustees.

Reyes-Martin works for the City of Goleta as a management analyst for the Neighborhood Services and Public Safety department and was appointed to replace former board president Pam Kinsley, who resigned in February.

During Wednesday's meeting, she and the other board members decided not to pursue a voter survey on technology and deferred maintenance general obligation bonds. The district has considered a survey to gauge voter support for bond measure being put on the November ballot, but ultimately staff and board members thought it was premature.

District staff will be presenting a technology needs assessment report later this month. 

Even though there is no solid plan for bond-funded projects right now, the need definitely won’t go away, Superintendent Bill Banning said.

He and fiscal services head Ralph Pachter have wrestled with the idea over the past few months but believe the district could wait a few years to pursue the bonds.

Board president Rich Mayer said the district needs to clearly demonstrate the need to the community before going out for a bond measure.

This community has been generous to public education in the past and the district wants to maintain its trust, he said.

“We have to make sure when we do ask them, we have something very specific and clear,” he said.

Goleta Union and other districts are already implementing a lot of technology changes for the Common Core State Standards, which will require computer-based learning and testing methods.

Pachter also noted that the district is already very busy working on the new funding model, the Strategic Plan, transitional kindergarten, summer school, a replacement for the Gifted and Talented Education program, special-education services and the Affordable Care Act.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 