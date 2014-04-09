Goleta School Board Swears In Luz Reyes-Martin, Votes Not to Pursue Bond Measures

The district had considered a survey to gauge voter support for technology and deferred maintenance measures to be put on the November ballot

Luz Reyes-Martin took her oath of office Wednesday night for the Goleta Union School District and officially joined the Board of Trustees.

Reyes-Martin works for the City of Goleta as a management analyst for the Neighborhood Services and Public Safety department and was appointed to replace former board president Pam Kinsley, who resigned in February.

During Wednesday's meeting, she and the other board members decided not to pursue a voter survey on technology and deferred maintenance general obligation bonds. The district has considered a survey to gauge voter support for bond measure being put on the November ballot, but ultimately staff and board members thought it was premature.

District staff will be presenting a technology needs assessment report later this month.

Even though there is no solid plan for bond-funded projects right now, the need definitely won’t go away, Superintendent Bill Banning said.

He and fiscal services head Ralph Pachter have wrestled with the idea over the past few months but believe the district could wait a few years to pursue the bonds.

Board president Rich Mayer said the district needs to clearly demonstrate the need to the community before going out for a bond measure.

This community has been generous to public education in the past and the district wants to maintain its trust, he said.

“We have to make sure when we do ask them, we have something very specific and clear,” he said.

Goleta Union and other districts are already implementing a lot of technology changes for the Common Core State Standards, which will require computer-based learning and testing methods.

Pachter also noted that the district is already very busy working on the new funding model, the Strategic Plan, transitional kindergarten, summer school, a replacement for the Gifted and Talented Education program, special-education services and the Affordable Care Act.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.