Goleta Updates Community About Plans for Fire Station 10 on Western Hollister Avenue

Project design and environmental review process are up next for planned station at 7952 Hollister Ave.

Goleta officials gave a community update on the plans for Fire Station 10 at a Thursday afternoon meeting, including plans to start the environmental review process by June.

In response to providing adequate fire protection services in Goleta, a city-owned parcel across the street from Sandpiper Golf Course and adjacent to the Hideaway Bungalows residential development will become a new fire station.

Fire Station 10, a single-story building at 7952 Hollister Ave., will serve the city's western area and meet the National Fire Protection Association guidelines for emergency response time.

Funding for the $6.3-million project comes from the Goleta fire development impact fees, county development impact fees and city development agreements.

More than 20 people filled the Ellwood Elementary School multipurpose room Thursday afternoon to hear project revisions based on community feedback last fall.

The majority of attendees were pleased with the project upgrades.

“Part of the the goal (at the meeting) is so we can begin the permitting process and have the design of the station stand still,” said Goleta neighborhood services and public safety director Vyto Adomaitis. “It’s an important project for the city, the community and the fire department. We see this as a collaborative effort.”

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department determined in the 1980s that a new fire station was necessary in the Western Goleta Valley because of the population growth and high response times.

In Goleta, there are three fire stations: Station 11 at 6901 Frey Way, Station 12 at 5330 Calle Real, and Station 14 at 320 N. Los Carneros Rd.

Station 11, the westernmost of the three, serves a population of 22,469 people, exceeding the maximum population to firefighter ratio by 10,469 people, according to a November 2016 city staff report.

Additionally, Station 11 does not meet the five minute emergency response time for the Western Goleta area.

During public comment Thursday, a man who lives near the new station said city officials had done a good job addressing community concerns.

“This is going to make a huge difference in your safety if you live near the area of this station,” he said. “I’m glad to see the city and fire service make this project happen. The sooner it happens, the better.”

Another resident said, “Firefighters tend to be good neighbors.”

The updated plans include moving some elements further west within the property, including the above-ground fuel tank, emergency generator, and exercise room.

A cul de sac was added to the building’s backside facing the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and Cathedral Oaks Road to help mitigate the noise of trucks backing up.

The city agreed to hire Santa Barbara-based Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects to design the station.

There are several opportunities in the future for community input through the Design Review Board, Environmental Impact Report and City Council meetings, said city spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov.

A tentative timeline was provided at Thursday’s meeting including a draft environmental impact report being completed in October or November, with public review, ad hoc council committee meetings, and design review along the way.

The city also plans to meet with California Coastal Commission staff throughout the process.

To sign up to receive project updates by email or text, by clicking here.

