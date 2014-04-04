Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:17 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Goleta’s Valerie Kushnerov Named Communicator of Year by State Association

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | April 4, 2014 | 1:45 p.m.

Valerie Kushnerov
Valerie Kushnerov

The California Association of Public Information Officials announced its selection of Valerie Kushnerov as its first-ever Communicator of the Year.

Kushnerov has been serving as the City of Goleta’s public information officer for the past four years. She will be recognized at CAPIO’s annual conference next week.

“Goleta places a high value on community engagement and the distribution of timely, accurate information. We are proud of the work Valerie does on our behalf and are pleased to see her talents acknowledged,” Mayor Michael Bennett said. “It’s an honor for our small city to have one of our own recognized by a statewide organization."

The Communicator of the Year award is presented to the individual who demonstrates exceptional abilities, skills and talents in leading their organization to greater and more successful communications and public engagement and who demonstrated extraordinary success in 2013 for a program, project or year-long communications effort.

“It’s a testament to the City Council that a part-time public information position was established in 2010 when budgets were tight. It demonstrates their commitment to public outreach and engagement,” City Manager Dan Singer said. “Our community expects to hear from us and by having a public information officer we are able to provide timely and pertinent information using a variety of tools. Valerie has brought our outreach to a whole new level and we are pleased at the good work she does on a daily basis.”

Kushnerov started as the part-time public information officer with the city in July 2010.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 