Goleta Valley Art Association Announces 8th Annual Artist Tour

The Goleta Valley Art Association will hold its eighth annual artist tour from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2016.
Seventeen local artists will be displaying their fine art and crafts for show and sale in five Goleta homes. A wide variety of art will be on display, including many media of paintings, collage, ceramics, jewelry, silk painting, prints and greeting cards.
The free tour is a fantastic opportunity to view a wide range of art and to chat with local artists.
Brochures with a map to the participating are available at the Goleta Branch Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., or online at tgvaa.org.
— Heidi Bratt represents the Goleta Valley Art Association.