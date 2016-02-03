Goleta Valley Art Association Announces February Art Show

The Goleta Valley Art Association invites the public to visit the Pavilion at the Cabrillo Arts Center for its February Art Show.
Artist Arturo Tello has been selected as the juror of the exhibit, which begins Tuesday, Feb. 2, and runs through Monday, Feb. 29, 2016.
Over 40 new works of art of watercolor, collage and oils will be featured. Come and see these beautiful creations by many award-winning local artists.
To purchase paintings, call Goleta Valley Art Association at 805.898.9424.
For information about upcoming events, visit www.tgvaa.org.
— Colleen Janée is the public relations manager for the Goleta Valley Art Association.