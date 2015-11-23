Goleta Valley Art Association Announces Picassos for Peanuts December Art Show

Advice

The Goleta Valley Art Association's Picassos for Peanuts December Art Show begins Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, and runs through Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.

Artworks are priced at $300 or less. A reception for Picassos for Peanuts will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, located in the Goleta Library Community Events Room.

The community is invited to enjoy the artwork and shop for cards, prints and jewelry that will also be available for sale.

Over 40 new works of art of watercolor, collage and oil paintings will be featured at the non-juried show.

Come and see these beautiful creations by many award-winning local artists. To purchase paintings, call the Goleta Valley Art Association at 805.898.9424.

Please visit their website at www.tgvaa.org for information on upcoming events. For hours, call the library at 805.964.7878.

— Colleen Janée is the public relations manager for the Goleta Valley Art Association.