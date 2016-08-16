Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:52 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Art Association Announces September Show, Stow House Art Festival

By Colleen Janée for the Goleta Valley Art Association | August 16, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Art Association invites the public to visit its exhibit in the Community Events Room at the Goleta Valley Library, located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. The September Art Show begins Friday, Sept. 2, and runs through Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Juror for the show will be Nicole Strasburg, who will share her reflections on each artwork during a reception Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6:15 p.m.

Over 40 new works of watercolor, collage and oil paintings will be featured. Come and see these beautiful creations by many award-winning local artists.

To purchase paintings, call Goleta Valley Art Association at 805.898.9424. For more information on upcoming events, visit www.tgvaa.org. For gallery hours, contact the library at 805.964.7878.

The Goleta Valley Art Association also invites the public to the 12th annual Stow House Art Festival, to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Sept. 17. 

Besides fantastic art, the show will also have great music from favorite bands Shepherd’s Pie and the Summerland Trio with Tom Henderson. Come and enjoy the day browsing through the art while listening to the music.

— Colleen Janée is the public relations manager for the Goleta Valley Art Association.

 
