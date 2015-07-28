Goleta Valley Art Association Displays New Artwork at August Show

Advice

The Goleta Valley Art Association invites you to visit us at the Goleta Valley Library located at 500 N. Fairview Avenue for the August Art Show.

The August Art Show begins Friday, Aug. 7 and ends Wednesday, Aug. 26 and is located in the Goleta Library Community Events Room.

Juror for the show will be Warner Nienow, who will share his reflections on each work of art on the closing day at 6:15 p.m..

The community is invited to attend.

Over 40 new works of art of watercolor, collage, and oil paintings will be featured.

Come and see these beautiful creations by many award-winning local artists.

To purchase paintings call Goleta Valley Art Association at 805.898.9424.

Please visit our website, www.tgvaa.org, for upcoming events.

Please call the library at 805.964.7878 for hours.

—Colleen Janée​ represents Goleta Valley Art Association.