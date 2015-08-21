Goleta Valley Art Association Opens September Show on First Friday

Advice

The Goleta Valley Art Association invites the public to visit its September Art Show at the Goleta Valley Library Friday, Sep. 4 through Wednesday, 30.

The library is located at 500 N. Fairview Avenue, Goleta, and the show is located in the Goleta Library Community Events Room.

Juror for the show will be Chris Chapman, who will share her reflections on each artwork on Wed. September 30 at 6:15 p.m.

Over 40 new works of art of watercolor, collage and oil paintings will be featured.

Come and see these beautiful creations by many award-winning local artists.

To purchase paintings call the GVAA at 805.898.9424. Please visit their website for upcoming events.

Please call library at 805.964.7878 for hours.

The GVAA also invites the public to the 11th Annual Stow House Art Festival Saturday, Sep. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 304 North Los Carneros Road.

Besides fantastic art, there will be great music from favorite bands Shepherd’s Pie and the Henderson Brothers.

— Colleen Janée is an artist and PR manager for ​the Goleta Valley Art Association.