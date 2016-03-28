Goleta Valley Art Association to Debut New Works at April Art Show

The Goleta Valley Art Association invites the public to visit the Goleta Valley Library, located at 500 N Fairview Avenue, for its April Art Show.

Beginning Friday, April 1, and running through Wednesday, April 27, the show is located in the Goleta Valley Community Events Room.

Juror for the show will be Linda Ekstrom, who will share her reflections on each artwork at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.

Over 40 new works of watercolor, collage and oil paintings will be featured. Come and see these beautiful creations by many award-winning local artists.

To purchase paintings, call Goleta Valley Art Association at 805.898.9424.

For more information on upcoming Art Association events, visit www.tgvaa.org.

— Colleen Janée is the PR manager for the Goleta Valley Art Association.