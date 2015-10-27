Goleta Valley Art Association to Showcase 40 New Works at November Show

Advice

The Goleta Valley Art Association invites the public to visit their exhibit at the Goleta Valley Library located at 500 N. Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

The November art show runs from Friday, Oct. 30 through Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, and is located in the Goleta Library Community Events Room.

Juror for the show will be Karen McLean-McGaw, who will share her reflections on each artwork at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.

Over 40 new works of art including watercolor, collage and oil paintings will be featured. Come and see these beautiful creations by many award-winning local artists.

To purchase paintings, call Goleta Valley Art Association at 805.898.9424. For more information or to learn about other upcoming events, please visit their website.

Call the library at 805.964.7878 for hours.

— Colleen Janée is the public relations manager for the Goleta Valley Art Association.