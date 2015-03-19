Goleta Valley Beautiful Seeks Nominations for Annual Awards

Goleta Valley Beautiful is seeking nominations for its May 3 Annual Awards benefit, celebrating 41 years of beautification (1974-2015) in the Goleta Valley.

Projects in the Goleta Valley that promote beautification and sustainability, further community pride, and contribute positively to a diverse and healthy urban forest are recognized.

Nominations are open to everyone, including self-nominations, and you do not need to be a member of Goleta Valley Beautiful to nominate a property or project.

Award categories include Single Family Residential; Multi-Family Residential; Public Building or Educational Facility; Favorite Tree; Public Park or Open Space; Commercial; and Farm/Orchard.

Award winners will be honored May 3 at the 41st annual Awards Benefit at the Rancho La Patera/Stow House. The event will feature a silent auction, live music, and delicious food and beverages. Proceeds benefit GVB’s tree planting and maintenance efforts. The event is open to everyone, and tickets will go on sale in February.

Nomination forms are available online by clicking here, or contact Goleta Valley Beautiful by phone 805.685.7910 or email at [email protected].

For over 40 years, Goleta Valley Beautiful’s mission has been to ensure and improve the beauty of the Goleta Valley. Goleta Valley Beautiful continues to provide beautification and education in areas west of the Santa Barbara City line (Highway 154), including the unincorporated Goleta Valley, Isla Vista and Rancho Embarcadero well as the City of Goleta.

— Erika Maher represents Goleta Valley Beautiful.