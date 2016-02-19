Goleta Valley Beautiful Sponsors Upcoming Stonefruit Tree Pruning Workshop

Goleta Valley Beautiful is sponsoring a fruit tree pruning workshop starting at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20, 2016, under the expert guidance of Bill Spiewak, a board-certified master arborist.

Spiewak brings many years of experience tending to the needs of trees in our local area.

In addition to managing his own business as a registered consulting arborist, Spiewak currently teaches a class in arboriculture at Santa Barbara City College.

Dougal House, rated one of the top landscapers in California, will a also join the event. A certified arborist, he previously served on the board of directors for Goleta Valley Beautiful and has assisted with many workshops and planting projects.

He earned a degree in environmental horticulture at SBCC and is a dedicated advocate for creek restoration and native ecosystems.

Preregistration is required because there is a limit of 20 participants. Register online at goletavalleybeautiful.org.

Cost for the three-hour session is $30 if you would like to keep the pruning saw and hand pruner used during the hands-on portion of the workshop, $20 if you return them. For non-members the cost is $40. Water and snacks will be available.

Location will be provided with registration confirmation. Come and get the knowledge and experience to correctly prune a wide variety of your own stone-fruit trees for maximum fruit production and long term healthy growth.

— Zea Bauer is the secretary of the Goleta Valley Beautiful board of directors.