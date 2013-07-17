Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosting Legislative Summit on Thursday

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will be holding the third annual Legislative Summit on Thursday at Bacara Resort & Spa.

The summit, presented by Bacara Resort & Spa, MarBorg Industries and Venoco Inc., will begin with a presentation from 3 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a Wine & Cheese Networking Reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The presentation will feature a panel, moderated by Keith Woods, with elected officials including state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assemblyman Das Williams, Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves, Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss and Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Chandra Wallar.

This is the only event on the South Coast to provide the business community with an opportunity to hear from our regional elected officials on legislative matters that affect the business climate. We will ask our elected officials to speak about economic development, revenue neutrality and how they can work together to provide the business community with a unified set of goals and objectives.

The reception will be a chance to connect with the panelists, as well as many other elected officials, dignitaries, candidates for office and government administration officials, all in the Ocean Terrace at Bacara Resort & Spa.

Tickets are $50 for chamber members and $75 for nonmembers. Click here for more information. Bacara Resort & Spa is located at 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Supporting sponsors include Cabrillo Business Park, Citrix Online, Community West Bank, Cox, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, Santa Barbara Airport and Westar Associates.

Event sponsors include ATK Space Systems, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Business First Bank, Couvillion Family, Latitude 34 Technologies, Marmalade Café, Montecito Bank & Trust, ParentClick.com, Southern California Edison, Spherion, The Bank of Santa Barbara, Tony Vallejo, CPA, Union Bank, UC Santa Barbara and Village Properties.

Media sponsors include Noozhawk and Pacific Coast Business Times.

— Cortney Hebert is the communications manager for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.