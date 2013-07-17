Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:46 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosting Legislative Summit on Thursday

By Cortney Hebert for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | July 17, 2013 | 1:45 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will be holding the third annual Legislative Summit on Thursday at Bacara Resort & Spa.

The summit, presented by Bacara Resort & Spa, MarBorg Industries and Venoco Inc., will begin with a presentation from 3 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a Wine & Cheese Networking Reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The presentation will feature a panel, moderated by Keith Woods, with elected officials including state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assemblyman Das Williams, Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves, Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss and Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Chandra Wallar.

This is the only event on the South Coast to provide the business community with an opportunity to hear from our regional elected officials on legislative matters that affect the business climate. We will ask our elected officials to speak about economic development, revenue neutrality and how they can work together to provide the business community with a unified set of goals and objectives.

The reception will be a chance to connect with the panelists, as well as many other elected officials, dignitaries, candidates for office and government administration officials, all in the Ocean Terrace at Bacara Resort & Spa.

Tickets are $50 for chamber members and $75 for nonmembers. Click here for more information. Bacara Resort & Spa is located at 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Supporting sponsors include Cabrillo Business Park, Citrix Online, Community West Bank, Cox, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, Santa Barbara Airport and Westar Associates.

Event sponsors include ATK Space Systems, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Business First Bank, Couvillion Family, Latitude 34 Technologies, Marmalade Café, Montecito Bank & Trust, ParentClick.com, Southern California Edison, Spherion, The Bank of Santa Barbara, Tony Vallejo, CPA, Union Bank, UC Santa Barbara and Village Properties.

Media sponsors include Noozhawk and Pacific Coast Business Times.

— Cortney Hebert is the communications manager for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 