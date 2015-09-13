Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce to Give a Literal Launch to This Year’s Lemon Festival

Advice

It’s September, which means it’s time for the return of NFL football, a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff run, and, if you love the Good Land ... lemons.

This year, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce has a new twist on its annual Lemon Launch, which serves as the official kickoff for the California Lemon Festival. The 24th annual festival takes place Sept. 26-27 at Girsh Park.

The family-friendly Lemon Launch is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road. Kids can enjoy a bounce house, corn hole games and face painting.

The highlight this year, however, is the inaugural Lemon Launch contest in which businesses will be competing to launch lemons from the event lawn to the golf course’s ninth hole. Almost anything goes: catapults, trebuchets, slingshots, even potato guns.

“The Lemon Launch is our way of kicking off the Lemon Festival season with our volunteers and sponsors,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley chamber.

“But this year we decided to take it literally by actually launching lemons. We’re inviting all our business friends to bring their kids and families to this weeknight event.”

Tickets to the Lemon Launch are $10 each, but admission is free for all Lemon Festival sponsors and children. Click here to register.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the Lemon Festival in Goleta, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road behind Camino Real Marketplace.

Click here for more information about the California Lemon Festival.

