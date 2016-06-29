Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Endorses Tony Vallejo for Goleta City Council

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its endorsement of Tony Vallejo for Goleta City Council. Vallejo is running for re-election in November.

Two out of five Goleta City Council seats are up for re-election this November; Tony and Mayor Jim Farr are both completing their term.

Vallejo was appointed to the Goleta City Council in 2014 to fill the vacancy of Ed Easton, who resigned after moving out of the city.

The Chamber’s public policy committee and board of directors have both worked with Vallejo on a variety of issues over the years. He has been an advocate for small business and economic development.

The Chamber’s board of directors voted to endorse Tony on his longstanding support of the business community. During his time on the City Council, his positions aligned with the Chamber’s policy platform.

“The Chamber board reviews each candidate’s platforms and priorities before making this endorsement,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Tony has been a longtime supporter and advocate for the business community, and it was important to the board to give him our early support.”

Vallejo has been a Goleta resident for 13 years and currently owns his own CPA practice. He has served as past chair of Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce as well as several other nonprofit boards, including Dos Pueblos Little League, Foodbank ​of Santa Barbara County and Mental Health Association.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is a business-oriented membership organization founded in 1947. Its mission is to create a strong local economy, promote the community, provide business resources and networking opportunities, represent business to government and support pro-business candidates.

— Paulina Tran represents the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.